Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | PagerDuty Inc. (PD)

PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) went up by 1.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $58.36. The company’s stock price has collected -2.85% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/04/22 that Sunrun Announces Appointment of Manjula Talreja to its Board of Directors

Is It Worth Investing in PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE :PD) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for PagerDuty Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $53.56, which is $22.56 above the current price. PD currently public float of 72.74M and currently shorts hold a 11.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PD was 1.15M shares.

PD’s Market Performance

PD stocks went down by -2.85% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.35% and a quarterly performance of -24.98%, while its annual performance rate touched -31.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.41% for PagerDuty Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.82% for PD stocks with a simple moving average of -22.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PD stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for PD by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for PD in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $45 based on the research report published on September 03rd of the previous year 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PD reach a price target of $59, previously predicting the price at $50. The rating they have provided for PD stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 03rd, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to PD, setting the target price at $54 in the report published on September 03rd of the previous year.

PD Trading at -14.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.99%, as shares sank -5.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PD fell by -2.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.90. In addition, PagerDuty Inc. saw -10.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PD starting from Tejada Jennifer, who sale 68,182 shares at the price of $30.25 back on Jan 10. After this action, Tejada Jennifer now owns 540,134 shares of PagerDuty Inc., valued at $2,062,642 using the latest closing price.

Justice Dave, the Chief Revenue Officer of PagerDuty Inc., sale 1,362 shares at $36.87 during a trade that took place back on Dec 22, which means that Justice Dave is holding 313,421 shares at $50,217 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.90 for the present operating margin

+80.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for PagerDuty Inc. stands at -32.26. The total capital return value is set at -13.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.00. Equity return is now at value -33.00, with -12.90 for asset returns.

Based on PagerDuty Inc. (PD), the company’s capital structure generated 67.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.47. Total debt to assets is 31.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 66.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.62.