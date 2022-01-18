Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Mainz Biomed B.V. (MYNZ)

Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ) went up by 22.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.95. The company’s stock price has collected 50.14% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/12/22 that Mainz Biomed Appoints Michele Pedrocchi, Former Head of Roche Diagnostics Business Development, to Strategic Advisory Board

Is It Worth Investing in Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ :MYNZ) Right Now?

Today, the average trading volume of MYNZ was 744.09K shares.

MYNZ’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.23% for Mainz Biomed B.V.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 108.21% for MYNZ stocks with a simple moving average of 140.35% for the last 200 days.

MYNZ Trading at 140.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MYNZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 22.18% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.55%, as shares surge +184.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MYNZ rose by +88.44%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.13. In addition, Mainz Biomed B.V. saw 100.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.