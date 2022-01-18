Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT)

Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) went up by 1.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.72. The company’s stock price has collected 3.28% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/12/22 that Fulton Financial Corporation Announces Dates for Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Webcast

Is It Worth Investing in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ :FULT) Right Now?

Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.13 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FULT is at 0.81. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Fulton Financial Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.17, which is -$0.88 below the current price. FULT currently public float of 159.84M and currently shorts hold a 2.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FULT was 903.13K shares.

FULT’s Market Performance

FULT stocks went up by 3.28% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.47% and a quarterly performance of 18.07%, while its annual performance rate touched 30.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.25% for Fulton Financial Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.92% for FULT stocks with a simple moving average of 15.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FULT

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FULT reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for FULT stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on June 01st, 2020.

FULT Trading at 12.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FULT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.85% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.56%, as shares surge +15.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FULT rose by +3.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.46. In addition, Fulton Financial Corporation saw 11.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FULT starting from Campbell David M, who purchase 10,300 shares at the price of $17.00 back on Nov 22. After this action, Campbell David M now owns 22,239 shares of Fulton Financial Corporation, valued at $175,096 using the latest closing price.

Stolzer Daniel R, the Sr EVP & Chief Legal Officer of Fulton Financial Corporation, sale 6,000 shares at $16.94 during a trade that took place back on Oct 21, which means that Stolzer Daniel R is holding 7,375 shares at $101,618 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FULT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.99 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Fulton Financial Corporation stands at +18.39. The total capital return value is set at 4.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.87. Equity return is now at value 10.30, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT), the company’s capital structure generated 77.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.60. Total debt to assets is 7.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.09.