Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) went up by 1.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.65. The company’s stock price has collected -1.87% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/20/21 that Paramount Refinances Revolving Credit Facility

Is It Worth Investing in Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE :PGRE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PGRE is at 1.29. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Paramount Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.07, which is $0.46 above the current price. PGRE currently public float of 185.03M and currently shorts hold a 2.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PGRE was 1.65M shares.

PGRE’s Market Performance

PGRE stocks went down by -1.87% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.07% and a quarterly performance of 1.50%, while its annual performance rate touched 3.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.34% for Paramount Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.93% for PGRE stocks with a simple moving average of -1.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PGRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PGRE stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for PGRE by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for PGRE in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $11 based on the research report published on September 08th of the previous year 2021.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PGRE reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for PGRE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 14th, 2021.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Underperform” to PGRE, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on June 14th of the previous year.

PGRE Trading at 7.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.68%, as shares surge +13.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PGRE fell by -1.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.83. In addition, Paramount Group Inc. saw 13.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PGRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.40 for the present operating margin

+32.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Paramount Group Inc. stands at -2.62. The total capital return value is set at 1.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.29. Equity return is now at value -1.00, with -0.40 for asset returns.

Based on Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE), the company’s capital structure generated 105.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.36. Total debt to assets is 45.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 82.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.