Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) went down by -0.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $214.96. The company’s stock price has collected -3.81% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that Largo Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Operational Results; Sales Exceeds Lower End of Guidance Despite Rain-Related Production Disruption in November-December; Provides 2022 Guidance

Is It Worth Investing in Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ :NDAQ) Right Now?

Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 27.09 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NDAQ is at 0.86. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Nasdaq Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $222.31, which is $36.15 above the current price. NDAQ currently public float of 117.33M and currently shorts hold a 2.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NDAQ was 777.13K shares.

NDAQ’s Market Performance

NDAQ stocks went down by -3.81% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.87% and a quarterly performance of -8.31%, while its annual performance rate touched 32.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.78% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.10% for Nasdaq Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.14% for NDAQ stocks with a simple moving average of -0.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NDAQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NDAQ stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for NDAQ by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for NDAQ in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $190 based on the research report published on January 04th of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NDAQ reach a price target of $266. The rating they have provided for NDAQ stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 16th, 2021.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to NDAQ, setting the target price at $180 in the report published on June 25th of the previous year.

NDAQ Trading at -8.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NDAQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.78%, as shares sank -8.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NDAQ fell by -3.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $199.57. In addition, Nasdaq Inc. saw -11.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NDAQ starting from SKULE JEREMY, who sale 865 shares at the price of $193.35 back on Jan 13. After this action, SKULE JEREMY now owns 13,729 shares of Nasdaq Inc., valued at $167,248 using the latest closing price.

SKULE JEREMY, the Executive Vice President of Nasdaq Inc., sale 865 shares at $206.18 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that SKULE JEREMY is holding 14,594 shares at $178,346 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NDAQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.80 for the present operating margin

+48.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nasdaq Inc. stands at +16.58. The total capital return value is set at 12.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.75. Equity return is now at value 17.90, with 6.30 for asset returns.

Based on Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ), the company’s capital structure generated 92.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.16. Total debt to assets is 33.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 92.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.35.