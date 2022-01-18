Home  »  Business   »  Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Lion Group...

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL)

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on whatsapp

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) went down by -3.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.30. The company’s stock price has collected -3.76% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/14/22 that Lion Announces Launch of NFT Platform, MetaWords Art Project

Is It Worth Investing in Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ :LGHL) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Lion Group Holding Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.

We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

LGHL currently public float of 27.27M and currently shorts hold a 4.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LGHL was 537.04K shares.

LGHL’s Market Performance

LGHL stocks went down by -3.76% for the week, with a monthly drop of -25.15% and a quarterly performance of -42.08%, while its annual performance rate touched -62.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.69% for Lion Group Holding Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.31% for LGHL stocks with a simple moving average of -35.56% for the last 200 days.

LGHL Trading at -26.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LGHL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.89%, as shares sank -22.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LGHL fell by -3.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3625. In addition, Lion Group Holding Ltd. saw -3.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LGHL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -23.37 for the present operating margin
  • +71.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lion Group Holding Ltd. stands at -25.18. The total capital return value is set at -24.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -29.76.

Based on Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL), the company’s capital structure generated 11.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.66. Total debt to assets is 4.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.84.

>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy <<

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.56.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Stocks Telegraph team is back with yet another lithium stocks video. In this video, we have explained why should you buy lithium stocks now? The best lithium stocks to invest in; we bring you the five best lithium stocks for investment in 2022. These are exciting lithium stocks with huge upside as the market is beginning to expand. Investing in lithium is becoming increasingly popular. Most electric cars are powered by lithium-ion batteries. Driven by surging demand for electric vehicle batteries, lithium prices have more than doubled in 2021. 2022 will further define the exaggerating thrush for lithium as EVs production keeps on rising. Lithium stocks hold a massive potential as the EV industry has yet to reflect the synergic effect on lithium stocks. Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, a lithium-focused research firm, expects a deficit of lithium in 2022. And IHS Markit, another research provider, expects the market to more than double between 2021 and 2025. The stocks we added in this video are Lithium Americas Corp (LAC Stock), Standard Lithium (SLI Stock), Sociedad Química (SQM Stock), Pilbara Minerals (PILBF Stock), and Livent Corporation (LTHM Stock). __________________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 1:23 - Lithium Americas Corp (LAC Stock) 3:11 - Standard Lithium (SLI Stock) 4:58 - Sociedad Química (SQM Stock) 6:38 - Pilbara Minerals (PILBF Stock) 8:22 - Livent Corporation (LTHM Stock) __________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- Lithium Americas Corp: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/LAC/ Standard Lithium: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/SLI/ Sociedad Química: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/SQM/ Livent Corporation: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/LTHM/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer: The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #LithiumStocks, #Stocks, #Investing
Why Should You Buy Lithium Stocks Now? | Lithium Stocks
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_jchk6N1Ep3k
In this video, the Stocks Telegraph team brings you the five best penny stocks with high growth potential. Penny Stocks Under $2 are a great way to begin your investing journey in the stock market. Penny stocks are often risky but the chance of making larger profits is equally high. Since volatility is more frequent than higher-priced is a good rule of thumb to look for stocks that offer at least 50% upside potential. Most people never take the time to research a stock before they purchase it, and they usually buy stocks based on what others tell them to do. That might lead to huge losses. Investing in $2 stocks is not a simple trading game rather things must be calculated and you must choose the stock based on what you’re looking for. We have added some very interesting companies in this video. The Stocks Telegraph team has hand-picked some of the best penny stocks under $2. These stocks are ReWalk Robotics (RWLK Stock), eMagin Corporation (EMAN Stock), Globalstar Inc (GSAT Stock), Sesen Bio (SESN Stock), and Sundial Growers (SNDL Stock). __________________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 1:16 - ReWalk Robotics (RWLK Stock) 3:16 - eMagin Corporation (EMAN Stock) 5:17 - Globalstar Inc (GSAT Stock) 7:21 - Sesen Bio (SESN Stock) 9:20 - Sundial Growers (SNDL Stock) __________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- ReWalk Robotics : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/RWLK/ eMagin Corporation : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/EMAN/ Globalstar Inc : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/GSAT/ Sesen Bio : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/SESN/ Sundial Growers: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/SNDL/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #StocksUnder$2, #PennyStocks, #Investing
Five Best Penny Stocks With High Growth Potential | Penny Stocks Under $2
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_2sRyLLyNOxM
In this video, the Stocks Telegraph brings you the five best get in early AI stocks for huge profits: that pretty much reflects how Artificial Intelligence stocks are going to have an impact on your portfolio. AI stocks are going to be frequently in news during 2022. The rise of artificial intelligence, automation, and robots is disrupting virtually every major industry and business. We have compiled the five best AI stocks to invest in, that can reap high profits in the long term. 2022 might be the best period to invest in AI stocks. From machine learning to the internet of things, to smart appliances and autonomous vehicles, companies that aren't developing and incorporating AI into their businesses run the risk of becoming obsolete. AI is pretty much everywhere and it’s a forefront technology of the modern world. According to forecasts market research firm Gartner, the AI software market is expected to jump 21.3% to $62.5 billion in 2022. Whereas, as per a report by Grand View Research, the global AI market is expected to reach $997.7 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 40.2%. The stocks we have included in this video are Nvidia Corporation (NVDA Stock), Pinterest (PINS Stock), International Business Machines (IBM Stock), CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD Stock), and Micron Technology (MU Stock). __________________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 1:47 - Nvidia Corporation (NVDA Stock) 3:32 - Pinterest (PINS Stock) 5:21 - International Business Machines (IBM Stock) 7:05 - CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD Stock) 9:05 - Micron Technology (MU Stock) __________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- Nvidia : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/NVDA/ Pinterest : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/PINS/ IBM Pharmaceuticals : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/IBM/ CrowdStrike : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/CRWD/ Micron Technology: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/MU/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #AIstocks, #ArtificialIntelligence, #Stocks
Five Best Get In Early AI Stocks For Huge Profits | Artificial Intelligence Stocks
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_ZIacekp1jI4
Load More... Subscribe
The Stocks Telegraph team is back with yet another lithium stocks video. In this video, we have explained why should you buy lithium stocks now? The best lithium stocks to invest in; we bring you the five best lithium stocks for investment in 2022. These are exciting lithium stocks with huge upside as the market is beginning to expand. Investing in lithium is becoming increasingly popular. Most electric cars are powered by lithium-ion batteries. Driven by surging demand for electric vehicle batteries, lithium prices have more than doubled in 2021. 2022 will further define the exaggerating thrush for lithium as EVs production keeps on rising. Lithium stocks hold a massive potential as the EV industry has yet to reflect the synergic effect on lithium stocks. Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, a lithium-focused research firm, expects a deficit of lithium in 2022. And IHS Markit, another research provider, expects the market to more than double between 2021 and 2025. The stocks we added in this video are Lithium Americas Corp (LAC Stock), Standard Lithium (SLI Stock), Sociedad Química (SQM Stock), Pilbara Minerals (PILBF Stock), and Livent Corporation (LTHM Stock). __________________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 1:23 - Lithium Americas Corp (LAC Stock) 3:11 - Standard Lithium (SLI Stock) 4:58 - Sociedad Química (SQM Stock) 6:38 - Pilbara Minerals (PILBF Stock) 8:22 - Livent Corporation (LTHM Stock) __________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- Lithium Americas Corp: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/LAC/ Standard Lithium: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/SLI/ Sociedad Química: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/SQM/ Livent Corporation: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/LTHM/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer: The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #LithiumStocks, #Stocks, #Investing
Why Should You Buy Lithium Stocks Now? | Lithium Stocks
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_jchk6N1Ep3k
In this video, the Stocks Telegraph team brings you the five best penny stocks with high growth potential. Penny Stocks Under $2 are a great way to begin your investing journey in the stock market. Penny stocks are often risky but the chance of making larger profits is equally high. Since volatility is more frequent than higher-priced is a good rule of thumb to look for stocks that offer at least 50% upside potential. Most people never take the time to research a stock before they purchase it, and they usually buy stocks based on what others tell them to do. That might lead to huge losses. Investing in $2 stocks is not a simple trading game rather things must be calculated and you must choose the stock based on what you’re looking for. We have added some very interesting companies in this video. The Stocks Telegraph team has hand-picked some of the best penny stocks under $2. These stocks are ReWalk Robotics (RWLK Stock), eMagin Corporation (EMAN Stock), Globalstar Inc (GSAT Stock), Sesen Bio (SESN Stock), and Sundial Growers (SNDL Stock). __________________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 1:16 - ReWalk Robotics (RWLK Stock) 3:16 - eMagin Corporation (EMAN Stock) 5:17 - Globalstar Inc (GSAT Stock) 7:21 - Sesen Bio (SESN Stock) 9:20 - Sundial Growers (SNDL Stock) __________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- ReWalk Robotics : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/RWLK/ eMagin Corporation : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/EMAN/ Globalstar Inc : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/GSAT/ Sesen Bio : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/SESN/ Sundial Growers: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/SNDL/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #StocksUnder$2, #PennyStocks, #Investing
Five Best Penny Stocks With High Growth Potential | Penny Stocks Under $2
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_2sRyLLyNOxM
In this video, the Stocks Telegraph brings you the five best get in early AI stocks for huge profits: that pretty much reflects how Artificial Intelligence stocks are going to have an impact on your portfolio. AI stocks are going to be frequently in news during 2022. The rise of artificial intelligence, automation, and robots is disrupting virtually every major industry and business. We have compiled the five best AI stocks to invest in, that can reap high profits in the long term. 2022 might be the best period to invest in AI stocks. From machine learning to the internet of things, to smart appliances and autonomous vehicles, companies that aren't developing and incorporating AI into their businesses run the risk of becoming obsolete. AI is pretty much everywhere and it’s a forefront technology of the modern world. According to forecasts market research firm Gartner, the AI software market is expected to jump 21.3% to $62.5 billion in 2022. Whereas, as per a report by Grand View Research, the global AI market is expected to reach $997.7 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 40.2%. The stocks we have included in this video are Nvidia Corporation (NVDA Stock), Pinterest (PINS Stock), International Business Machines (IBM Stock), CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD Stock), and Micron Technology (MU Stock). __________________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 1:47 - Nvidia Corporation (NVDA Stock) 3:32 - Pinterest (PINS Stock) 5:21 - International Business Machines (IBM Stock) 7:05 - CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD Stock) 9:05 - Micron Technology (MU Stock) __________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- Nvidia : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/NVDA/ Pinterest : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/PINS/ IBM Pharmaceuticals : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/IBM/ CrowdStrike : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/CRWD/ Micron Technology: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/MU/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #AIstocks, #ArtificialIntelligence, #Stocks
Five Best Get In Early AI Stocks For Huge Profits | Artificial Intelligence Stocks
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_ZIacekp1jI4
In this video, we bring you the best stocks to buy now in the biotech Industry. The Stocks Telegraph team has hand-picked some of the top biotech stocks to watch in 2022. Biotech stocks are becoming a dominating force in the healthcare sector. Some scientists believe that we’re in the “golden age” of biotechnology. 2021 was a difficult year for biotech stocks, generally, despite many of those trading at dirt-cheap valuations that don't even reflect the cash they have in hand. It was expected that Biotechs would perform on top as COVID is dominating the headlines over the past 22 months. The Stocks included in this video are Novavax (NVAX Stock), Morphic Holdings (MORF Stock), Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS Stock), Eli Lilly and Company (LLY Stock), and BioNTech (BNTX Stock). Entering 2022, Biotech stocks are expected to perform better. Some biotech stocks follow the old maxim that what goes up will come down. Others, though, adhere to a more upbeat principle: winners win. Investing in the top biotech stocks in 2022 is a great option for investors. __________________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 1:11 - Novavax (NVAX Stock) 3:17 - Morphic Holdings (MORF Stock) 5:19 - Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS Stock) 7:20 - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY Stock) 9:12 - BioNTech (BNTX Stock) __________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- Novavax : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/NVAX/ Morphic Holdings : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/MORF/ Syros Pharmaceuticals : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/SYRS/ Eli Lilly and Company : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/LLY/ BioNTech: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/BNTX/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #BiotechStocks, #Investing, #Stocks,
Best Stocks To Buy Now In The Biotech Industry | Biotech Stocks To Watch In 2022
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_6-C-HeEYUeY
In this video, the Stocks Telegraph team has compiled, the top five stocks under dollar 5 with huge growth potential. We have carefully chosen less volatile stocks for you. Stocks under $5 can be a good choice for low-budget investors, especially as the new year begins. The stocks we included in this video are, Genprex Inc (GNPX Stock), Compass Therapeutics (CMPX Stock), Rave Restaurant Group (RAVE Stock), Greenpro Capital (GRNQ Stock), and Elevate Credit (ELVT Stock). Stocks under $5 are also known as penny stocks. Penny stocks don’t have to be priced at pennies, though some are just that. Penny stocks refer to stocks that generally trade under $5 a share. We have gathered the top 5 stocks under $5 to watch for in 2022. Stocks under $5 can be a good place to do a little value investing and give some growth to your cash. Many investors wonder if there are any decent stocks left to be bought at a low price as the stock market continues to reach new highs, dragging share prices up with it. Well, stocks under $5 are risker but we have some exciting options that can be potentially solid become an investment. ___________________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 1:29 - Genprex Inc (GNPX Stock) 3:15 - Compass Therapeutics (CMPX Stock) 5:27 - Rave Restaurant Group (RAVE Stock) 7:22 - Greenpro Capital (GRNQ Stock) 9:17 - Elevate Credit (ELVT Stock) ____________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- Genprex Inc : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/GNPX/ Compass Therapeutics : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/CMPX/ Rave Restaurant Group : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/RAVE/ Greenpro Capital : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/GRNQ/ Elevate Credit : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/ELVT/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #StocksUnder$5, #PennyStocks, #Investing
Top Five Stocks Under Dollar 5 With Huge Growth Potential | Less Volatile Stocks
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_ArDZ7B-3dv0
Several EV makers can become the next Tesla Inc. (TSLA). Therefore, we have compiled the five best EV stocks that can become the next Tesla. These are the best EV stocks for next 5 years. Elon Musk’s Tesla may be the best-known EV maker in the market, but investors can also find opportunities in other EV makers. EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla's wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Some electric vehicle stocks are more ready than others for an EV future. Tesla’s addition to the S&P 500, and global governments stepping up electrification commitments have soared EV sales. Especially, in China and Europe. This sums up the progress of EVs in the auto sector. In the next few years, we’ll see extensive growth in the EV sector. This is the right time to invest in EV stocks that could become the next Tesla or given bigger. Over the last several years, the rapid growth of Electric Vehicles has been nothing short of astonishing. The past two years have seen tremendous excitement in the global electric vehicles industry as new companies listed shares. The Stocks included in this video are Ford Motor (F Stock), NIO Inc (NIO Stock), Lucid Group (LCID Stock), General Motors (GM Stock), and Li Auto (LI Stock). __________________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 1:22 - Ford Motor (F Stock) 3:14 - NIO Inc (NIO Stock) 5:07 - Lucid Group (LCID Stock) 6:37 - General Motors (GM Stock) 8:15 - Li Auto (LI Stock) __________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- Ford Motor : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/F/ NIO Inc : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/NIO/ Lucid Group : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/LCID/ General Motors : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/GM/ Li Auto: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/LI/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #EVstocks, #Tesla, #Investing
Five Best EV Stocks that can Become Next Tesla | Best EV Stocks For Next 5 Years
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_ZZ4MI1htDlQ
Load More... Subscribe
NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

Navigation

Newsletter

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free.

© 2021 All rights reserved​

Heading

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

7 GROWTH STOCKS FOR 2021

100% free. stop anytime no spam