Kanzhun Limited (BZ): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) went down by -4.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $44.96. The company’s stock price has collected -20.77% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/23/21 that KANZHUN LIMITED Announces Third Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ :BZ) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Kanzhun Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

BZ currently public float of 48.00M and currently shorts hold a 31.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BZ was 2.91M shares.

BZ’s Market Performance

BZ stocks went down by -20.77% for the week, with a monthly drop of -23.19% and a quarterly performance of -15.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.52% for Kanzhun Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.67% for BZ stocks with a simple moving average of -20.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BZ stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for BZ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BZ in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $44 based on the research report published on December 30th of the previous year 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to BZ, setting the target price at $41 in the report published on July 23rd of the previous year.

BZ Trading at -19.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.16%, as shares sank -22.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BZ fell by -19.87%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.65. In addition, Kanzhun Limited saw -16.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-48.64 for the present operating margin

+87.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kanzhun Limited stands at -63.05. The total capital return value is set at -39.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -52.95.

Based on Kanzhun Limited (BZ), the company’s capital structure generated 4.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.85.

The receivables turnover for the company is 19.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.76.