JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) went down by -1.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.98. The company’s stock price has collected -5.20% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/13/22 that JBG SMITH Reports Taxable Composition of 2021 Distributions

Is It Worth Investing in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE :JBGS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for JBGS is at 0.81. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for JBG SMITH Properties declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $35.50, which is $6.09 above the current price. JBGS currently public float of 125.12M and currently shorts hold a 1.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JBGS was 707.76K shares.

JBGS’s Market Performance

JBGS stocks went down by -5.20% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.96% and a quarterly performance of -3.28%, while its annual performance rate touched -8.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.29% for JBG SMITH Properties. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.05% for JBGS stocks with a simple moving average of -5.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JBGS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JBGS stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for JBGS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for JBGS in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $37 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2022.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JBGS reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for JBGS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 12th, 2021.

JBGS Trading at -0.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JBGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.48%, as shares surge +5.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JBGS fell by -5.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.25. In addition, JBG SMITH Properties saw 1.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JBGS starting from MUSELES STEVEN A, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $32.87 back on Mar 16. After this action, MUSELES STEVEN A now owns 3,473 shares of JBG SMITH Properties, valued at $493,050 using the latest closing price.

Banerjee Madhumita Moina, the Chief Financial Officer of JBG SMITH Properties, sale 5,000 shares at $32.69 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Banerjee Madhumita Moina is holding 0 shares at $163,450 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JBGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.24 for the present operating margin

+27.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for JBG SMITH Properties stands at -10.85. The total capital return value is set at -0.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.28. Equity return is now at value -2.20, with -1.20 for asset returns.

Based on JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS), the company’s capital structure generated 64.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.31. Total debt to assets is 34.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 62.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.