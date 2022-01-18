Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP)?

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) went up by 23.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.05. The company’s stock price has collected 20.58% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/14/22 that Thinking about buying stock in Melco Resorts & Entertainment, RedHill Biopharma, Las Vegas Sands, ATI Physical Therapy, or Aqua Metals?

Is It Worth Investing in ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE :ATIP) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for ATI Physical Therapy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.83, which is $1.08 above the current price. ATIP currently public float of 193.05M and currently shorts hold a 1.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ATIP was 2.05M shares.

ATIP’s Market Performance

ATIP stocks went up by 20.58% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.98% and a quarterly performance of 6.23%, while its annual performance rate touched -66.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.08% for ATI Physical Therapy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 19.24% for ATIP stocks with a simple moving average of -37.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATIP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATIP stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ATIP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ATIP in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $5 based on the research report published on January 14th of the current year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATIP reach a price target of $3.50, previously predicting the price at $5. The rating they have provided for ATIP stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 10th, 2022.

ATIP Trading at 11.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATIP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.90%, as shares surge +19.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATIP rose by +20.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.18. In addition, ATI Physical Therapy Inc. saw 10.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATIP starting from LARSEN JOHN L, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $3.63 back on Nov 30. After this action, LARSEN JOHN L now owns 98,450 shares of ATI Physical Therapy Inc., valued at $36,300 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATIP

Equity return is now at value -168.30, with -74.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.