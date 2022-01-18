Here’s How Your Trade SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) Aggressively Right Now

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) went up by 0.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $82.79. The company’s stock price has collected 1.85% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/06/22 that Tourists Are Returning to the Top of the Empire State Building. That’s Good for This REIT.

Is It Worth Investing in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE :SLG) Right Now?

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.50 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SLG is at 1.44. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for SL Green Realty Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $80.88, which is -$0.9 below the current price. SLG currently public float of 65.40M and currently shorts hold a 8.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SLG was 843.72K shares.

SLG’s Market Performance

SLG stocks went up by 1.85% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.78% and a quarterly performance of 12.49%, while its annual performance rate touched 31.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.57% for SL Green Realty Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.93% for SLG stocks with a simple moving average of 13.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLG stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for SLG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SLG in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $82 based on the research report published on January 03rd of the current year 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to SLG, setting the target price at $81 in the report published on September 01st of the previous year.

SLG Trading at 11.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.76%, as shares surge +15.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLG rose by +1.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.31. In addition, SL Green Realty Corp. saw 13.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLG starting from ALSCHULER JOHN H JR, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $74.96 back on Dec 07. After this action, ALSCHULER JOHN H JR now owns 585 shares of SL Green Realty Corp., valued at $449,760 using the latest closing price.

ATKINS BETSY S, the Director of SL Green Realty Corp., sale 3,229 shares at $66.85 during a trade that took place back on Sep 20, which means that ATKINS BETSY S is holding 6,731 shares at $215,859 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+42.34 for the present operating margin

+33.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for SL Green Realty Corp. stands at +32.12. The total capital return value is set at 3.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.87. Equity return is now at value 10.10, with 4.20 for asset returns.

Based on SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG), the company’s capital structure generated 106.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.52. Total debt to assets is 46.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 101.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.