Graco Inc. (GGG) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) went down by -2.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $81.09. The company’s stock price has collected -2.26% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/12/22 that Graco Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Is It Worth Investing in Graco Inc. (NYSE :GGG) Right Now?

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 30.18 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GGG is at 0.68. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Graco Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $82.71, which is $7.4 above the current price. GGG currently public float of 168.88M and currently shorts hold a 0.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GGG was 629.55K shares.

GGG’s Market Performance

GGG stocks went down by -2.26% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.32% and a quarterly performance of 6.26%, while its annual performance rate touched 2.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.91% for Graco Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.59% for GGG stocks with a simple moving average of -0.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GGG

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GGG reach a price target of $75. The rating they have provided for GGG stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on March 31st, 2021.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to GGG, setting the target price at $90 in the report published on January 19th of the previous year.

GGG Trading at -3.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GGG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.19%, as shares sank -5.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GGG fell by -2.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $77.91. In addition, Graco Inc. saw -6.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GGG starting from Etchart Eric, who sale 322 shares at the price of $79.60 back on Dec 10. After this action, Etchart Eric now owns 31,211 shares of Graco Inc., valued at $25,631 using the latest closing price.

Chambers Caroline M, the President, EMEA of Graco Inc., sale 8,234 shares at $77.71 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that Chambers Caroline M is holding 36,823 shares at $639,827 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GGG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.87 for the present operating margin

+51.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Graco Inc. stands at +20.03. The total capital return value is set at 31.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.69. Equity return is now at value 30.40, with 20.00 for asset returns.

Based on Graco Inc. (GGG), the company’s capital structure generated 16.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.21. Total debt to assets is 10.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.19.