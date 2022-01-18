Buy or Sell SurgePays Inc. (SURG) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

SurgePays Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG) went up by 1.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.50. The company’s stock price has collected 44.04% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/11/22 that SurgePays Details Significant Growth in Mobile Broadband Subscribers

Is It Worth Investing in SurgePays Inc. (NASDAQ :SURG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SURG is at 1.79. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for SurgePays Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

SURG currently public float of 6.92M and currently shorts hold a 3.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SURG was 1.21M shares.

SURG’s Market Performance

SURG stocks went up by 44.04% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.35% and a quarterly performance of -51.65%, while its annual performance rate touched -62.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.77% for SurgePays Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 26.62% for SURG stocks with a simple moving average of -52.03% for the last 200 days.

SURG Trading at 12.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SURG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.51%, as shares surge +18.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SURG rose by +44.04%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.22. In addition, SurgePays Inc. saw 37.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SURG starting from Mott John, who purchase 1,100 shares at the price of $1.25 back on Dec 22. After this action, Mott John now owns 9,288 shares of SurgePays Inc., valued at $1,374 using the latest closing price.

Mott John, the CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER of SurgePays Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $2.21 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Mott John is holding 8,188 shares at $2,210 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SURG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.65 for the present operating margin

+2.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for SurgePays Inc. stands at -19.71. Equity return is now at value 112.10, with -143.20 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 30.87 and the total asset turnover is 6.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.08.