Woodward Inc. (WWD): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Woodward Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) went up by 2.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $130.75. The company’s stock price has collected 5.02% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/26/21 that Boeing Stock and Aerospace Peers Hit Turbulence With New Covid Variant B.1.1.529

Is It Worth Investing in Woodward Inc. (NASDAQ :WWD) Right Now?

Woodward Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 36.98 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WWD is at 1.62. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Woodward Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $130.33, which is $4.33 above the current price. WWD currently public float of 59.49M and currently shorts hold a 1.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WWD was 239.70K shares.

WWD’s Market Performance

WWD stocks went up by 5.02% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.54% and a quarterly performance of 1.91%, while its annual performance rate touched -4.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.78% for Woodward Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.36% for WWD stocks with a simple moving average of -0.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WWD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WWD stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for WWD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WWD in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $143 based on the research report published on January 07th of the current year 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to WWD, setting the target price at $130 in the report published on May 13th of the previous year.

WWD Trading at 5.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WWD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.75%, as shares surge +10.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WWD rose by +5.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $110.18. In addition, Woodward Inc. saw 7.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WWD starting from Voskuil Terence J., who sale 2,100 shares at the price of $22.04 back on Sep 02. After this action, Voskuil Terence J. now owns 0 shares of Woodward Inc., valued at $46,290 using the latest closing price.

Fawzy Christopher, the VP, Gen Counsel & Corp Sec of Woodward Inc., sale 6,000 shares at $122.46 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Fawzy Christopher is holding 3,506 shares at $734,774 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WWD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.76 for the present operating margin

+24.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Woodward Inc. stands at +9.29. Equity return is now at value 9.70, with 5.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.00.