Why Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (DYN)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) went up by 1.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.31. The company’s stock price has collected -14.61% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/05/22 that Dyne Therapeutics to Present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :DYN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $34.75, which is $25.46 above the current price. DYN currently public float of 49.64M and currently shorts hold a 5.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DYN was 189.55K shares.

DYN’s Market Performance

DYN stocks went down by -14.61% for the week, with a monthly drop of -28.26% and a quarterly performance of -37.57%, while its annual performance rate touched -67.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.19% for Dyne Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -20.75% for DYN stocks with a simple moving average of -43.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DYN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DYN stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for DYN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DYN in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $29 based on the research report published on October 12th of the previous year 2020.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DYN reach a price target of $34. The rating they have provided for DYN stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 12th, 2020.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to DYN, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on October 12th of the previous year.

DYN Trading at -29.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DYN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.90%, as shares sank -25.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DYN fell by -14.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.56. In addition, Dyne Therapeutics Inc. saw -21.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DYN starting from HIGH SUSANNA GATTI, who sale 2,451 shares at the price of $17.22 back on Sep 23. After this action, HIGH SUSANNA GATTI now owns 33,453 shares of Dyne Therapeutics Inc., valued at $42,206 using the latest closing price.

McNeill Jonathan, the See Remarks of Dyne Therapeutics Inc., sale 729 shares at $16.11 during a trade that took place back on Sep 21, which means that McNeill Jonathan is holding 35,636 shares at $11,744 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DYN

The total capital return value is set at -32.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -33.35. Equity return is now at value -29.90, with -28.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 31.83.