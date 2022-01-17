Why ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (ACEV)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.50. The company’s stock price has collected 0.10% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/14/22 that ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. and Tempo Automation, Inc. Announce Additional Funding to Trust

Is It Worth Investing in ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ :ACEV) Right Now?

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 475.24 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

ACEV currently public float of 18.93M and currently shorts hold a 2.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ACEV was 230.30K shares.

ACEV’s Market Performance

ACEV stocks went up by 0.10% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.40% and a quarterly performance of 0.60%, while its annual performance rate touched -8.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.13% for ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.13% for ACEV stocks with a simple moving average of 0.41% for the last 200 days.

ACEV Trading at 0.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.12%, as shares surge +0.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading unchanged at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACEV rose by +0.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.97. In addition, ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. saw 0.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ACEV

Equity return is now at value 0.30, with 0.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.