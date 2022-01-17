We Analyzed the Future Direction of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM), Here is What We Found

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) went down by -0.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $57.65. The company’s stock price has collected -2.11% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/11/22 that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports December 2021 Assets Under Management

Is It Worth Investing in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE :APAM) Right Now?

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.19 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for APAM is at 1.77. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $49.83, which is $3.93 above the current price. APAM currently public float of 58.70M and currently shorts hold a 4.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of APAM was 517.27K shares.

APAM’s Market Performance

APAM stocks went down by -2.11% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.37% and a quarterly performance of -2.82%, while its annual performance rate touched -12.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.68% for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.89% for APAM stocks with a simple moving average of -8.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APAM stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for APAM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for APAM in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $48 based on the research report published on January 04th of the current year 2022.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APAM reach a price target of $48. The rating they have provided for APAM stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on December 22nd, 2021.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to APAM, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on July 12th of the previous year.

APAM Trading at -3.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.34%, as shares sank -1.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APAM fell by -2.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.74. In addition, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. saw -3.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APAM starting from COXE TENCH, who purchase 220,000 shares at the price of $45.39 back on Dec 14. After this action, COXE TENCH now owns 306,148 shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc., valued at $9,985,272 using the latest closing price.

DALEY CHARLES J JR, the Exec VP, CFO & Treasurer of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc., sale 19,930 shares at $51.77 during a trade that took place back on May 14, which means that DALEY CHARLES J JR is holding 34,274 shares at $1,031,744 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.10 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. stands at +20.44. The total capital return value is set at 71.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 43.41. Equity return is now at value 143.70, with 24.40 for asset returns.

Based on Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM), the company’s capital structure generated 161.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.80. Total debt to assets is 25.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 152.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.89.