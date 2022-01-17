Wall Street Pummels Universal Display Corporation (OLED) After Recent Earnings Report

Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) went up by 4.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $262.77. The company’s stock price has collected 3.42% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/21/21 that Universal Display Corporation Announces Participation at Upcoming Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ :OLED) Right Now?

Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 40.72 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for OLED is at 1.38. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Universal Display Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $228.42, which is $53.07 above the current price. OLED currently public float of 43.23M and currently shorts hold a 2.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OLED was 454.30K shares.

OLED’s Market Performance

OLED stocks went up by 3.42% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.84% and a quarterly performance of -7.08%, while its annual performance rate touched -34.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.96% for Universal Display Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.74% for OLED stocks with a simple moving average of -15.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OLED

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OLED stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for OLED by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OLED in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $230 based on the research report published on October 18th of the previous year 2021.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OLED reach a price target of $253, previously predicting the price at $217. The rating they have provided for OLED stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 19th, 2021.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to OLED, setting the target price at $250 in the report published on March 08th of the previous year.

OLED Trading at 2.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OLED to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.07%, as shares surge +10.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OLED rose by +3.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $162.27. In addition, Universal Display Corporation saw -0.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OLED starting from LACERTE LAWRENCE, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $208.56 back on Sep 01. After this action, LACERTE LAWRENCE now owns 217,007 shares of Universal Display Corporation, valued at $5,214,010 using the latest closing price.

GEMMILL ELIZABETH H, the Director of Universal Display Corporation, sale 14,500 shares at $204.01 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that GEMMILL ELIZABETH H is holding 92,971 shares at $2,958,161 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OLED

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.73 for the present operating margin

+72.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Universal Display Corporation stands at +30.87. The total capital return value is set at 18.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.23. Equity return is now at value 19.60, with 14.30 for asset returns.

Based on Universal Display Corporation (OLED), the company’s capital structure generated 0.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.95. Total debt to assets is 0.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.61.