Wall Street Pummels Perficient Inc. (PRFT) After Recent Earnings Report

Perficient Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) went down by -2.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $153.28. The company’s stock price has collected -7.90% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/17/21 that Perficient Announces Partnership with Latin American Bot Builders Team, RioBotz

Is It Worth Investing in Perficient Inc. (NASDAQ :PRFT) Right Now?

Perficient Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 62.44 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PRFT is at 1.49. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Perficient Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $149.33, which is $47.11 above the current price. PRFT currently public float of 32.20M and currently shorts hold a 3.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PRFT was 486.83K shares.

PRFT’s Market Performance

PRFT stocks went down by -7.90% for the week, with a monthly drop of -20.30% and a quarterly performance of -20.25%, while its annual performance rate touched 110.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.85% for Perficient Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.52% for PRFT stocks with a simple moving average of 0.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRFT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRFT stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for PRFT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PRFT in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $125 based on the research report published on October 15th of the previous year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PRFT reach a price target of $126. The rating they have provided for PRFT stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on August 17th, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to PRFT, setting the target price at $68 in the report published on March 30th of the previous year.

PRFT Trading at -22.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRFT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.71%, as shares sank -14.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRFT fell by -7.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +68.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $120.69. In addition, Perficient Inc. saw -20.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRFT starting from DAVIS JEFFREY S, who sale 12,419 shares at the price of $100.20 back on Aug 11. After this action, DAVIS JEFFREY S now owns 370,421 shares of Perficient Inc., valued at $1,244,384 using the latest closing price.

DAVIS JEFFREY S, the Chairman and CEO of Perficient Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $102.47 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that DAVIS JEFFREY S is holding 382,840 shares at $2,049,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRFT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.18 for the present operating margin

+33.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Perficient Inc. stands at +4.93. The total capital return value is set at 11.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.33. Equity return is now at value 13.80, with 7.20 for asset returns.

Based on Perficient Inc. (PRFT), the company’s capital structure generated 56.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.14. Total debt to assets is 27.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.