Wall Street Pummels MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) After Recent Earnings Report

MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) went up by 2.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.48. The company’s stock price has collected -2.37% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/06/22 that Zai Lab Announces NDA Acceptance of Margetuximab for Patients with Pretreated Metastatic HER2-Positive Breast Cancer in China by the NMPA

Is It Worth Investing in MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ :MGNX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MGNX is at 2.06. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for MacroGenics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $37.63, which is $23.18 above the current price. MGNX currently public float of 57.52M and currently shorts hold a 4.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MGNX was 461.42K shares.

MGNX’s Market Performance

MGNX stocks went down by -2.37% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.77% and a quarterly performance of -26.85%, while its annual performance rate touched -29.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.85% for MacroGenics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.64% for MGNX stocks with a simple moving average of -38.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MGNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MGNX stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for MGNX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MGNX in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $30 based on the research report published on November 17th of the previous year 2021.

JMP Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MGNX reach a price target of $39. The rating they have provided for MGNX stocks is “Mkt Outperform” according to the report published on October 19th, 2021.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to MGNX, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on October 15th of the previous year.

MGNX Trading at -17.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.65%, as shares sank -12.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGNX fell by -2.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.88. In addition, MacroGenics Inc. saw -10.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MGNX starting from BIOTECH TARGET N V, who purchase 200,000 shares at the price of $18.50 back on Nov 19. After this action, BIOTECH TARGET N V now owns 7,275,564 shares of MacroGenics Inc., valued at $3,700,320 using the latest closing price.

BIOTECH TARGET N V, the 10% Owner of MacroGenics Inc., purchase 100,000 shares at $20.47 during a trade that took place back on Sep 29, which means that BIOTECH TARGET N V is holding 7,075,564 shares at $2,047,460 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MGNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-124.96 for the present operating margin

The net margin for MacroGenics Inc. stands at -123.70. The total capital return value is set at -44.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.79. Equity return is now at value -46.50, with -35.80 for asset returns.

Based on MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX), the company’s capital structure generated 9.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.00. Total debt to assets is 7.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.17.