Wall Street Pummels IGM Biosciences Inc. (IGMS) After Recent Earnings Report

IGM Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) went up by 2.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $127.11. The company’s stock price has collected -11.06% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/10/22 that Medivir to present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Virtual Conference

Is It Worth Investing in IGM Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ :IGMS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for IGM Biosciences Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $69.22, which is $47.34 above the current price. IGMS currently public float of 14.91M and currently shorts hold a 27.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IGMS was 283.44K shares.

IGMS’s Market Performance

IGMS stocks went down by -11.06% for the week, with a monthly drop of -22.82% and a quarterly performance of -62.86%, while its annual performance rate touched -77.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.28% for IGM Biosciences Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -19.47% for IGMS stocks with a simple moving average of -66.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IGMS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IGMS stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for IGMS by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for IGMS in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $51 based on the research report published on December 13th of the previous year 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to IGMS, setting the target price at $100 in the report published on August 26th of the previous year.

IGMS Trading at -48.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IGMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.12%, as shares sank -21.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -59.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IGMS fell by -11.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.87. In addition, IGM Biosciences Inc. saw -25.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IGMS starting from Keyt Bruce, who sale 1,326 shares at the price of $51.37 back on Nov 02. After this action, Keyt Bruce now owns 3,057 shares of IGM Biosciences Inc., valued at $68,117 using the latest closing price.

Keyt Bruce, the Chief Scientific Officer of IGM Biosciences Inc., sale 1,242 shares at $64.10 during a trade that took place back on Oct 05, which means that Keyt Bruce is holding 3,057 shares at $79,617 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IGMS

The total capital return value is set at -25.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -25.27. Equity return is now at value -41.40, with -37.80 for asset returns.

Based on IGM Biosciences Inc. (IGMS), the company’s capital structure generated 3.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.11. Total debt to assets is 3.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.43.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 21.65.