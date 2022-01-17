Wall Street Pummels Full House Resorts Inc. (FLL) After Recent Earnings Report

Full House Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) went up by 1.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.57. The company’s stock price has collected -5.83% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/08/21 that Full House Resorts Selected by Illinois Gaming Board to Develop Its American Place Gaming and Entertainment Destination in Waukegan

Is It Worth Investing in Full House Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ :FLL) Right Now?

Full House Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 37.49 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FLL is at 1.92. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Full House Resorts Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.67, which is $5.32 above the current price. FLL currently public float of 32.15M and currently shorts hold a 3.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FLL was 295.65K shares.

FLL’s Market Performance

FLL stocks went down by -5.83% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.49% and a quarterly performance of -13.86%, while its annual performance rate touched 145.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.03% for Full House Resorts Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.78% for FLL stocks with a simple moving average of 2.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLL stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for FLL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FLL in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $16 based on the research report published on November 29th of the previous year 2021.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Outperform” to FLL, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on March 14th of the previous year.

FLL Trading at -5.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.88%, as shares sank -7.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLL fell by -5.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.18. In addition, Full House Resorts Inc. saw -17.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLL starting from adams kenneth robert, who sale 10,588 shares at the price of $11.67 back on Dec 08. After this action, adams kenneth robert now owns 104,623 shares of Full House Resorts Inc., valued at $123,562 using the latest closing price.

Guidroz Elaine, the VP, Secretary, General Counsel of Full House Resorts Inc., sale 2,500 shares at $11.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that Guidroz Elaine is holding 15,444 shares at $27,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.22 for the present operating margin

+47.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Full House Resorts Inc. stands at +0.12. The total capital return value is set at 6.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.08. Equity return is now at value 11.20, with 2.50 for asset returns.

Based on Full House Resorts Inc. (FLL), the company’s capital structure generated 228.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.52. Total debt to assets is 58.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 220.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 35.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.92.