Wall Street Pummels Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) After Recent Earnings Report

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (NYSE:BBW) went down by -6.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.50. The company’s stock price has collected -11.29% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/11/22 that BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP(R) CELEBRATES VALENTINE’S DAY WITH HUGGABLE GIFTS FOR EVERYONE YOU LOVE

Is It Worth Investing in Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (NYSE :BBW) Right Now?

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (NYSE:BBW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.73 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BBW is at 1.98. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $33.00, which is $14.23 above the current price. BBW currently public float of 13.97M and currently shorts hold a 4.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BBW was 329.50K shares.

BBW’s Market Performance

BBW stocks went down by -11.29% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.64% and a quarterly performance of 28.43%, while its annual performance rate touched 341.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.21% for Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.50% for BBW stocks with a simple moving average of 26.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBW

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BBW reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for BBW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 13th, 2017.

Dougherty & Company gave a rating of “Buy” to BBW, setting the target price at $13.50 in the report published on July 28th of the previous year.

BBW Trading at 2.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.54%, as shares surge +2.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBW fell by -11.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +157.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.27. In addition, Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. saw -3.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBW starting from Todorovic Vojin, who sale 6,200 shares at the price of $22.96 back on Jan 11. After this action, Todorovic Vojin now owns 187,433 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc., valued at $142,328 using the latest closing price.

FENCL ERIC R, the CAO, Gen. Counsel & Secretary of Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc., sale 16,866 shares at $21.47 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that FENCL ERIC R is holding 231,875 shares at $362,085 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.79 for the present operating margin

+41.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. stands at -9.00. The total capital return value is set at -5.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.19. Equity return is now at value 41.60, with 12.70 for asset returns.

Based on Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW), the company’s capital structure generated 198.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.54. Total debt to assets is 45.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 150.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 25.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.