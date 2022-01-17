TopBuild Corp. (BLD) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) went down by -3.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $284.07. The company’s stock price has collected -2.94% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/06/22 that TopBuild Acquires Insulating Products

Is It Worth Investing in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE :BLD) Right Now?

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.60 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BLD is at 1.55. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for TopBuild Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $292.88, which is $61.06 above the current price. BLD currently public float of 32.56M and currently shorts hold a 3.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BLD was 227.56K shares.

BLD’s Market Performance

BLD stocks went down by -2.94% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.70% and a quarterly performance of 6.31%, while its annual performance rate touched 17.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.77% for TopBuild Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.70% for BLD stocks with a simple moving average of 3.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLD

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BLD reach a price target of $275. The rating they have provided for BLD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 09th, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to BLD, setting the target price at $223 in the report published on July 07th of the previous year.

BLD Trading at -12.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.34%, as shares sank -14.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLD fell by -2.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $260.86. In addition, TopBuild Corp. saw -14.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLD starting from Buck Robert M, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $273.33 back on Dec 15. After this action, Buck Robert M now owns 28,801 shares of TopBuild Corp., valued at $546,660 using the latest closing price.

Buck Robert M, the President and CEO of TopBuild Corp., sale 4,000 shares at $264.46 during a trade that took place back on Nov 05, which means that Buck Robert M is holding 30,801 shares at $1,057,840 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.05 for the present operating margin

+27.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for TopBuild Corp. stands at +9.09. The total capital return value is set at 17.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.38. Equity return is now at value 21.90, with 10.70 for asset returns.

Based on TopBuild Corp. (BLD), the company’s capital structure generated 58.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.05. Total debt to assets is 28.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.35 and the total asset turnover is 1.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.89.