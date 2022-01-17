The Chart for Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) went up by 1.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.85. The company’s stock price has collected 0.45% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/04/21 that Nomad Foods Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial -2-

Is It Worth Investing in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE :NOMD) Right Now?

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.03 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NOMD is at 0.66. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Nomad Foods Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $28.86, which is $6.46 above the current price. NOMD currently public float of 148.39M and currently shorts hold a 1.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NOMD was 728.97K shares.

NOMD’s Market Performance

NOMD stocks went up by 0.45% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.28% and a quarterly performance of -2.96%, while its annual performance rate touched 4.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.24% for Nomad Foods Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.97% for NOMD stocks with a simple moving average of -3.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NOMD stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for NOMD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NOMD in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $29 based on the research report published on November 05th of the previous year 2021.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NOMD reach a price target of $34, previously predicting the price at $29. The rating they have provided for NOMD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 06th, 2021.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to NOMD, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on October 26th of the previous year.

NOMD Trading at 5.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.10%, as shares surge +5.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOMD rose by +0.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.59. In addition, Nomad Foods Limited saw 4.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NOMD

Equity return is now at value 9.50, with 3.60 for asset returns.