The Chart for Lawson Products Inc. (LAWS) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Lawson Products Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) went down by -1.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $62.10. The company’s stock price has collected -5.27% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/15/22 that Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates LAWS, VG, SUNS, TACO, SEAC; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

Is It Worth Investing in Lawson Products Inc. (NASDAQ :LAWS) Right Now?

Lawson Products Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 41.79 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LAWS is at 1.04.

LAWS currently public float of 8.70M and currently shorts hold a 0.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LAWS was 13.55K shares.

LAWS’s Market Performance

LAWS stocks went down by -5.27% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.04% and a quarterly performance of -10.07%, while its annual performance rate touched -3.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.12% for Lawson Products Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.10% for LAWS stocks with a simple moving average of -11.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LAWS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LAWS stocks, with Barrington Research repeating the rating for LAWS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LAWS in the upcoming period, according to Barrington Research is $64 based on the research report published on March 01st of the previous year 2021.

Barrington Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LAWS reach a price target of $30, previously predicting the price at $27. The rating they have provided for LAWS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 02nd, 2017.

Barrington Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to LAWS, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on April 21st of the previous year.

LAWS Trading at -7.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAWS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.61%, as shares sank -2.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAWS fell by -5.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.53. In addition, Lawson Products Inc. saw -14.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LAWS starting from Brown Matthew Jay, who sale 1,813 shares at the price of $55.03 back on Mar 08. After this action, Brown Matthew Jay now owns 170 shares of Lawson Products Inc., valued at $99,776 using the latest closing price.

Brown Matthew Jay, the SVP, Sales of Lawson Products Inc., sale 1,600 shares at $54.84 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Brown Matthew Jay is holding 1,983 shares at $87,738 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LAWS

Equity return is now at value 8.10, with 4.10 for asset returns.