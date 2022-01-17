The Chart for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KW) went up by 0.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.81. The company’s stock price has collected -1.16% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/06/22 that Joint Venture Led by Kennedy Wilson Acquires 21-Acre Development Site in the Heart of Bend, Oregon

Is It Worth Investing in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE :KW) Right Now?

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.55 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KW is at 1.14. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $26.50, which is $2.56 above the current price. KW currently public float of 119.21M and currently shorts hold a 1.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KW was 426.25K shares.

KW’s Market Performance

KW stocks went down by -1.16% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.73% and a quarterly performance of 5.74%, while its annual performance rate touched 33.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.79% for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.24% for KW stocks with a simple moving average of 11.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KW stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for KW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KW in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $22 based on the research report published on September 08th of the previous year 2020.

BofA/Merrill, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KW reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for KW stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 27th, 2020.

KW Trading at 3.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.77%, as shares surge +6.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KW fell by -1.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.72. In addition, Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. saw 0.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KW starting from ZAX STANLEY R, who purchase 17,500 shares at the price of $23.18 back on Nov 17. After this action, ZAX STANLEY R now owns 416,300 shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc., valued at $405,650 using the latest closing price.

MCMORROW WILLIAM J, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc., purchase 100,000 shares at $21.10 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that MCMORROW WILLIAM J is holding 9,199,517 shares at $2,110,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.31 for the present operating margin

+26.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. stands at +24.42. The total capital return value is set at -0.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.66. Equity return is now at value 31.40, with 6.00 for asset returns.

Based on Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW), the company’s capital structure generated 309.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.60. Total debt to assets is 69.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 374.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 74.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.06.