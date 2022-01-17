Shapeways Holdings Inc. (SHPW) Just Got Our Attention

Shapeways Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SHPW) went down by -7.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.81. The company’s stock price has collected -15.77% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/05/22 that Shapeways to Present at 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Shapeways Holdings Inc. (NYSE :SHPW) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Shapeways Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.00, which is $8.49 above the current price. SHPW currently public float of 16.99M and currently shorts hold a 2.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SHPW was 643.00K shares.

SHPW’s Market Performance

SHPW stocks went down by -15.77% for the week, with a monthly drop of -30.66% and a quarterly performance of -66.13%, while its annual performance rate touched -75.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.27% for Shapeways Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -27.11% for SHPW stocks with a simple moving average of -70.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHPW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHPW stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for SHPW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SHPW in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $12 based on the research report published on October 26th of the previous year 2021.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SHPW reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for SHPW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 26th, 2021.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to SHPW, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on October 25th of the previous year.

SHPW Trading at -43.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHPW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.30%, as shares sank -31.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -65.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHPW fell by -15.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.39. In addition, Shapeways Holdings Inc. saw -32.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SHPW

The total capital return value is set at -0.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.11. Equity return is now at value -10.80, with -10.00 for asset returns.

Based on Shapeways Holdings Inc. (SHPW), the company’s capital structure generated 0.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.17.