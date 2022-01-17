Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Ladder Capital Corp (LADR)

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) went up by 0.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.65. The company’s stock price has collected 0.49% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/15/21 that Ladder Capital Corp Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Dividend to Holders of Class A Common Stock

Is It Worth Investing in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE :LADR) Right Now?

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 88.84 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LADR is at 2.19. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Ladder Capital Corp declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.70, which is $1.44 above the current price. LADR currently public float of 112.17M and currently shorts hold a 2.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LADR was 607.34K shares.

LADR’s Market Performance

LADR stocks went up by 0.49% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.54% and a quarterly performance of 2.08%, while its annual performance rate touched 19.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.09% for Ladder Capital Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.02% for LADR stocks with a simple moving average of 5.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LADR

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LADR reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for LADR stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on February 09th, 2021.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to LADR, setting the target price at $11.50 in the report published on February 03rd of the previous year.

LADR Trading at 2.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LADR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.49%, as shares surge +6.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LADR rose by +0.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.06. In addition, Ladder Capital Corp saw 2.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LADR starting from Porcella Kelly Amanda, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $11.48 back on Sep 02. After this action, Porcella Kelly Amanda now owns 110,798 shares of Ladder Capital Corp, valued at $34,432 using the latest closing price.

Porcella Kelly Amanda, the Chief Admin Off & Gen Counsel of Ladder Capital Corp, sale 3,000 shares at $11.48 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that Porcella Kelly Amanda is holding 113,798 shares at $34,440 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LADR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+51.43 for the present operating margin

+78.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ladder Capital Corp stands at -4.03. The total capital return value is set at 3.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.33. Equity return is now at value 1.20, with 0.30 for asset returns.

Based on Ladder Capital Corp (LADR), the company’s capital structure generated 272.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.18. Total debt to assets is 71.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 193.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.06.