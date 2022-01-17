Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Holly Energy Partners L.P. (HEP)

Holly Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE:HEP) went up by 1.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.69. The company’s stock price has collected -1.03% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/13/22 that HollyFrontier Corporation Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Webcast

Is It Worth Investing in Holly Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE :HEP) Right Now?

Holly Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE:HEP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.74 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HEP is at 0.96. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Holly Energy Partners L.P. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.67, which is $2.37 above the current price. HEP currently public float of 45.60M and currently shorts hold a 2.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HEP was 202.89K shares.

HEP’s Market Performance

HEP stocks went down by -1.03% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.45% and a quarterly performance of -8.59%, while its annual performance rate touched 21.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.88% for Holly Energy Partners L.P.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.91% for HEP stocks with a simple moving average of -5.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HEP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HEP stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for HEP by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for HEP in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $22 based on the research report published on December 16th of the previous year 2021.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HEP reach a price target of $20, previously predicting the price at $19. The rating they have provided for HEP stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on October 19th, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Underweight” to HEP, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on August 04th of the previous year.

HEP Trading at 7.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.70%, as shares surge +11.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HEP fell by -1.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.22. In addition, Holly Energy Partners L.P. saw 10.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HEP starting from Baldwin Larry R, who purchase 1,235 shares at the price of $16.00 back on Dec 15. After this action, Baldwin Larry R now owns 30,000 shares of Holly Energy Partners L.P., valued at $19,760 using the latest closing price.

LEE JAMES H, the Director of Holly Energy Partners L.P., sale 8,809 shares at $16.25 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that LEE JAMES H is holding 20,194 shares at $143,146 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HEP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+48.33 for the present operating margin

+50.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Holly Energy Partners L.P. stands at +34.17. The total capital return value is set at 11.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.02. Equity return is now at value 53.50, with 10.20 for asset returns.

Based on Holly Energy Partners L.P. (HEP), the company’s capital structure generated 390.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.61. Total debt to assets is 68.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 389.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 79.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.