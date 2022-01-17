Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) went down by -2.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $49.85. The company’s stock price has collected -4.02% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 01/15/22 that Scorched Western states and a hurricane in New York: Earth experienced one of its hottest years on record in 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE :BEP) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $43.62, which is $11.15 above the current price. BEP currently public float of 206.05M and currently shorts hold a 0.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BEP was 371.35K shares.

BEP’s Market Performance

BEP stocks went down by -4.02% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.59% and a quarterly performance of -13.93%, while its annual performance rate touched -27.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.71% for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.76% for BEP stocks with a simple moving average of -14.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BEP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BEP stocks, with CIBC repeating the rating for BEP by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for BEP in the upcoming period, according to CIBC is $40 based on the research report published on January 11th of the current year 2022.

TD Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to BEP, setting the target price at $41 in the report published on December 16th of the previous year.

BEP Trading at -8.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.69%, as shares sank -4.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BEP fell by -4.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.68. In addition, Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. saw -8.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BEP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.17 for the present operating margin

+29.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. stands at -3.46. The total capital return value is set at 2.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.71.

Based on Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP), the company’s capital structure generated 380.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.17. Total debt to assets is 37.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 451.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 74.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.61.