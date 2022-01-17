Phillips Edison & Company Inc. (PECO) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Phillips Edison & Company Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) went down by -4.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.35. The company’s stock price has collected -2.77% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/11/22 that Phillips Edison & Company to Issue Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Host Results Presentation

Is It Worth Investing in Phillips Edison & Company Inc. (NASDAQ :PECO) Right Now?

Phillips Edison & Company Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 416.13 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $36.88, which is $3.59 above the current price. PECO currently public float of 19.30M and currently shorts hold a 11.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PECO was 206.88K shares.

PECO’s Market Performance

PECO stocks went down by -2.77% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.39% and a quarterly performance of 5.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.60% for Phillips Edison & Company Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.98% for PECO stocks with a simple moving average of 7.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PECO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PECO stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for PECO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PECO in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $43 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PECO reach a price target of $32. The rating they have provided for PECO stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on December 14th, 2021.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to PECO, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on August 09th of the previous year.

PECO Trading at 1.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PECO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.28%, as shares surge +3.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PECO fell by -2.77%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.03. In addition, Phillips Edison & Company Inc. saw 0.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PECO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.53 for the present operating margin

+27.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. stands at +0.91. The total capital return value is set at 1.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.11. Equity return is now at value 0.50, with 0.20 for asset returns.

Based on Phillips Edison & Company Inc. (PECO), the company’s capital structure generated 142.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.68. Total debt to assets is 51.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 138.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.14.

The receivables turnover for the company is 6.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.