Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (PPBI) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) went up by 1.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.46. The company’s stock price has collected 0.27% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/30/21 that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results on January 20, 2022

Is It Worth Investing in Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ :PPBI) Right Now?

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.06 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PPBI is at 1.23. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $48.86, which is $4.3 above the current price. PPBI currently public float of 92.86M and currently shorts hold a 1.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PPBI was 369.35K shares.

PPBI’s Market Performance

PPBI stocks went up by 0.27% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.40% and a quarterly performance of 4.16%, while its annual performance rate touched 28.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.20% for Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.63% for PPBI stocks with a simple moving average of 6.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PPBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PPBI stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for PPBI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PPBI in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $47 based on the research report published on October 07th of the previous year 2021.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PPBI reach a price target of $48. The rating they have provided for PPBI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 26th, 2021.

Stephens gave a rating of “Overweight” to PPBI, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on November 04th of the previous year.

PPBI Trading at 7.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PPBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.48%, as shares surge +15.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PPBI rose by +0.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.06. In addition, Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. saw 10.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PPBI starting from GARRETT JOSEPH L, who sale 780 shares at the price of $44.10 back on Nov 09. After this action, GARRETT JOSEPH L now owns 81,044 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc., valued at $34,398 using the latest closing price.

JONES JEFF C, the Director of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc., sale 6,248 shares at $43.75 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that JONES JEFF C is holding 126,178 shares at $273,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PPBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.34 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. stands at +8.48. The total capital return value is set at 3.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.12. Equity return is now at value 11.50, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Based on Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (PPBI), the company’s capital structure generated 22.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.37. Total debt to assets is 3.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.07.