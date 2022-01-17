Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) went up by 5.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.83. The company’s stock price has collected 22.73% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/11/22 that Oncolytics Biotech(R) Releases a Letter to Shareholders – 2021 Review and 2022 Outlook

Is It Worth Investing in Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ :ONCY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ONCY is at 2.55. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.41. ONCY currently public float of 54.26M and currently shorts hold a 0.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ONCY was 292.00K shares.

ONCY’s Market Performance

ONCY stocks went up by 22.73% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.52% and a quarterly performance of -27.03%, while its annual performance rate touched -41.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.33% for Oncolytics Biotech Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.17% for ONCY stocks with a simple moving average of -30.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONCY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONCY stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for ONCY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ONCY in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $15 based on the research report published on February 17th of the previous year 2021.

ONCY Trading at -2.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONCY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.82%, as shares surge +8.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONCY rose by +22.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4375. In addition, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. saw 16.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ONCY

The total capital return value is set at -199.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch -180.30. Equity return is now at value -70.30, with -56.50 for asset returns.

Based on Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY), the company’s capital structure generated 1.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.60. Total debt to assets is 1.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.61.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.45.