NMI Holdings Inc. (NMIH) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

NMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) went up by 1.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.82. The company’s stock price has collected 6.77% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/14/22 that NMI Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on February 15, 2022

Is It Worth Investing in NMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :NMIH) Right Now?

NMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.12 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NMIH is at 1.63. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for NMI Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $31.78, which is $6.14 above the current price. NMIH currently public float of 84.73M and currently shorts hold a 0.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NMIH was 574.31K shares.

NMIH’s Market Performance

NMIH stocks went up by 6.77% for the week, with a monthly jump of 21.77% and a quarterly performance of 3.69%, while its annual performance rate touched 5.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.31% for NMI Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.04% for NMIH stocks with a simple moving average of 12.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NMIH

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NMIH reach a price target of $30, previously predicting the price at $29. The rating they have provided for NMIH stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 11th, 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to NMIH, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on August 14th of the previous year.

NMIH Trading at 18.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NMIH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.16%, as shares surge +23.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NMIH rose by +6.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.66. In addition, NMI Holdings Inc. saw 16.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NMIH starting from Norberg Julie, who sale 1,075 shares at the price of $22.30 back on Nov 09. After this action, Norberg Julie now owns 22,079 shares of NMI Holdings Inc., valued at $23,974 using the latest closing price.

Mathis Patrick L, the EVP, Chief Operating Officer of NMI Holdings Inc., sale 23,157 shares at $23.80 during a trade that took place back on May 20, which means that Mathis Patrick L is holding 51,537 shares at $551,194 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NMIH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+55.30 for the present operating margin

The net margin for NMI Holdings Inc. stands at +39.60. The total capital return value is set at 16.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.06. Equity return is now at value 15.30, with 9.70 for asset returns.

Based on NMI Holdings Inc. (NMIH), the company’s capital structure generated 29.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.54. Total debt to assets is 18.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 28.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.77.