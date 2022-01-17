Marlin Business Services Corp. (MRLN): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) went up by 0.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.54. The company’s stock price has collected 0.47% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/12/22 that Marlin Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition by Funds Managed by HPS Investment Partners LLC

Is It Worth Investing in Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ :MRLN) Right Now?

Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.56 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MRLN is at 1.00. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Marlin Business Services Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.00. MRLN currently public float of 11.12M and currently shorts hold a 0.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MRLN was 40.28K shares.

MRLN’s Market Performance

MRLN stocks went up by 0.47% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.17% and a quarterly performance of 5.33%, while its annual performance rate touched 92.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.44% for Marlin Business Services Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.03% for MRLN stocks with a simple moving average of 6.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MRLN

JMP Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MRLN reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for MRLN stocks is “Mkt Outperform” according to the report published on January 18th, 2012.

MRLN Trading at 1.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRLN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.44%, as shares surge +1.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRLN rose by +0.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.28. In addition, Marlin Business Services Corp. saw 0.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MRLN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.28 for the present operating margin

+82.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marlin Business Services Corp. stands at +0.27. The total capital return value is set at 2.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.14. Equity return is now at value 18.20, with 3.70 for asset returns.

Based on Marlin Business Services Corp. (MRLN), the company’s capital structure generated 20.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.70. Total debt to assets is 3.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.