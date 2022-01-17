Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Teleflex Incorporated (TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) went down by -1.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $449.38. The company’s stock price has collected 2.95% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/04/22 that Teleflex to Present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE :TFX) Right Now?

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 35.57 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TFX is at 1.10. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Teleflex Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $403.22, which is $77.47 above the current price. TFX currently public float of 46.73M and currently shorts hold a 1.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TFX was 381.99K shares.

TFX’s Market Performance

TFX stocks went up by 2.95% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.11% and a quarterly performance of -10.31%, while its annual performance rate touched -16.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.65% for Teleflex Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.42% for TFX stocks with a simple moving average of -13.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TFX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TFX stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for TFX by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for TFX in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $383 based on the research report published on January 07th of the current year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TFX reach a price target of $325, previously predicting the price at $465. The rating they have provided for TFX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 04th, 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to TFX, setting the target price at $415 in the report published on December 10th of the previous year.

TFX Trading at -0.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TFX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.40%, as shares surge +2.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TFX rose by +2.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $327.52. In addition, Teleflex Incorporated saw -0.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TFX starting from Kelly Liam, who sale 8,987 shares at the price of $330.00 back on Dec 27. After this action, Kelly Liam now owns 25,775 shares of Teleflex Incorporated, valued at $2,965,710 using the latest closing price.

Krakauer Andrew A, the Director of Teleflex Incorporated, purchase 1,000 shares at $307.23 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Krakauer Andrew A is holding 3,534 shares at $307,232 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TFX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.88 for the present operating margin

+52.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teleflex Incorporated stands at +13.24. The total capital return value is set at 9.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.25. Equity return is now at value 12.50, with 6.10 for asset returns.

Based on Teleflex Incorporated (TFX), the company’s capital structure generated 77.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.68. Total debt to assets is 36.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 73.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.63.