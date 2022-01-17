Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN)

Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) went down by -0.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.02. The company’s stock price has collected -0.70% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/11/22 that Main Street Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Private Loan Portfolio Activity

Is It Worth Investing in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE :MAIN) Right Now?

Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.55 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MAIN is at 1.43. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Main Street Capital Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $44.25, which is $0.16 above the current price. MAIN currently public float of 65.90M and currently shorts hold a 2.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MAIN was 270.33K shares.

MAIN’s Market Performance

MAIN stocks went down by -0.70% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.97% and a quarterly performance of 3.74%, while its annual performance rate touched 36.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.39% for Main Street Capital Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.11% for MAIN stocks with a simple moving average of 4.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAIN stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for MAIN by listing it as a “Perform.” The predicted price for MAIN in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $39 based on the research report published on October 05th of the previous year 2021.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to MAIN, setting the target price at $41 in the report published on March 26th of the previous year.

MAIN Trading at -1.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.32%, as shares surge +2.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAIN fell by -0.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.12. In addition, Main Street Capital Corporation saw -1.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAIN starting from Beauvais Jason B, who sale 4,841 shares at the price of $39.04 back on Mar 26. After this action, Beauvais Jason B now owns 121,423 shares of Main Street Capital Corporation, valued at $188,993 using the latest closing price.

Beauvais Jason B, the SVP, GC, CCO, Sec. of Main Street Capital Corporation, sale 5,586 shares at $38.57 during a trade that took place back on Mar 25, which means that Beauvais Jason B is holding 126,264 shares at $215,452 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+57.81 for the present operating margin

+100.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Main Street Capital Corporation stands at +25.75. The total capital return value is set at 2.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.11. Equity return is now at value 18.50, with 9.80 for asset returns.

Based on Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN), the company’s capital structure generated 80.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.48. Total debt to assets is 42.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 77.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 19.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37.