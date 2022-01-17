Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Ferrari N.V. (RACE)

Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE) went down by -2.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $278.78. The company’s stock price has collected -4.52% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/14/22 that 2022 CORPORATE CALENDAR

Is It Worth Investing in Ferrari N.V. (NYSE :RACE) Right Now?

Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 45.70 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Ferrari N.V. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $261.23, which is -$37.1 below the current price. RACE currently public float of 118.64M and currently shorts hold a 1.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RACE was 379.22K shares.

RACE’s Market Performance

RACE stocks went down by -4.52% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.79% and a quarterly performance of 9.34%, while its annual performance rate touched 16.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.74% for Ferrari N.V.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.31% for RACE stocks with a simple moving average of 9.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RACE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RACE stocks, with Societe Generale repeating the rating for RACE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RACE in the upcoming period, according to Societe Generale is $290 based on the research report published on November 03rd of the previous year 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to RACE, setting the target price at $207 in the report published on June 14th of the previous year.

RACE Trading at -5.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RACE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.01%, as shares sank -4.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RACE fell by -4.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $255.89. In addition, Ferrari N.V. saw -5.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.