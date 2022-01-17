Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Domo Inc. (DOMO)

Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) went up by 2.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $98.35. The company’s stock price has collected 1.85% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/06/22 that Domo Executives to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Is It Worth Investing in Domo Inc. (NASDAQ :DOMO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DOMO is at 2.76. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Domo Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $103.75, which is $58.52 above the current price. DOMO currently public float of 27.22M and currently shorts hold a 4.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DOMO was 401.61K shares.

DOMO’s Market Performance

DOMO stocks went up by 1.85% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.99% and a quarterly performance of -48.40%, while its annual performance rate touched -35.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.53% for Domo Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.73% for DOMO stocks with a simple moving average of -38.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOMO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOMO stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for DOMO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DOMO in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $75 based on the research report published on March 16th of the previous year 2021.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DOMO reach a price target of $90, previously predicting the price at $40. The rating they have provided for DOMO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 15th, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to DOMO, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on December 17th of the previous year.

DOMO Trading at -27.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.70%, as shares sank -3.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOMO rose by +1.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.90. In addition, Domo Inc. saw -8.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOMO starting from Wong Catherine, who sale 5,104 shares at the price of $51.16 back on Dec 22. After this action, Wong Catherine now owns 174,985 shares of Domo Inc., valued at $261,120 using the latest closing price.

Wong Catherine, the CPO, EVP of Engineering of Domo Inc., sale 11,324 shares at $81.17 during a trade that took place back on Oct 08, which means that Wong Catherine is holding 151,939 shares at $919,151 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOMO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34.77 for the present operating margin

+65.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Domo Inc. stands at -40.27. The total capital return value is set at -199.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -243.20. Equity return is now at value 90.60, with -42.80 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.