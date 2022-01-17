Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Abiomed Inc. (ABMD)

Abiomed Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) went down by -1.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $387.40. The company’s stock price has collected -5.66% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/14/22 that Abiomed Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings and Conference Call Notification

Is It Worth Investing in Abiomed Inc. (NASDAQ :ABMD) Right Now?

Abiomed Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 92.63 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ABMD is at 1.33. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Abiomed Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $384.40, which is $83.18 above the current price. ABMD currently public float of 44.56M and currently shorts hold a 2.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ABMD was 278.98K shares.

ABMD’s Market Performance

ABMD stocks went down by -5.66% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.51% and a quarterly performance of -14.27%, while its annual performance rate touched -8.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.88% for Abiomed Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.59% for ABMD stocks with a simple moving average of -8.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABMD stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for ABMD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ABMD in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $360 based on the research report published on June 18th of the previous year 2021.

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ABMD reach a price target of $175. The rating they have provided for ABMD stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on April 27th, 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Underweight” to ABMD, setting the target price at $165 in the report published on February 12th of the previous year.

ABMD Trading at -10.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.60%, as shares sank -2.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABMD fell by -5.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $336.45. In addition, Abiomed Inc. saw -16.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABMD starting from Trapp Todd A, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $359.43 back on Jan 05. After this action, Trapp Todd A now owns 14,063 shares of Abiomed Inc., valued at $359,430 using the latest closing price.

SUTTER MARTIN P, the Director of Abiomed Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $338.59 during a trade that took place back on Nov 18, which means that SUTTER MARTIN P is holding 138,390 shares at $5,078,787 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.48 for the present operating margin

+80.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Abiomed Inc. stands at +26.61. The total capital return value is set at 19.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.74. Equity return is now at value 11.30, with 10.10 for asset returns.

Based on Abiomed Inc. (ABMD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.46. Total debt to assets is 0.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.11.