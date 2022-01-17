Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC)?

Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) went up by 0.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $102.58. The company’s stock price has collected 3.42% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/28/21 that Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-to-Date 2021 Earnings Release Schedule

Is It Worth Investing in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ :WTFC) Right Now?

Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.47 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WTFC is at 1.45. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Wintrust Financial Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $107.75, which is $3.47 above the current price. WTFC currently public float of 56.24M and currently shorts hold a 1.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WTFC was 332.15K shares.

WTFC’s Market Performance

WTFC stocks went up by 3.42% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.64% and a quarterly performance of 22.39%, while its annual performance rate touched 51.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.75% for Wintrust Financial Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.67% for WTFC stocks with a simple moving average of 26.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WTFC

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WTFC reach a price target of $90. The rating they have provided for WTFC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 07th, 2021.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to WTFC, setting the target price at $92 in the report published on May 21st of the previous year.

WTFC Trading at 11.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WTFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.19% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.18%, as shares surge +14.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WTFC rose by +3.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $94.37. In addition, Wintrust Financial Corporation saw 13.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WTFC starting from WASHINGTON ALEX E III, who purchase 4,500 shares at the price of $89.61 back on Dec 08. After this action, WASHINGTON ALEX E III now owns 9,002 shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation, valued at $403,245 using the latest closing price.

ZIDAR THOMAS P, the EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT of Wintrust Financial Corporation, sale 5,549 shares at $92.02 during a trade that took place back on Nov 12, which means that ZIDAR THOMAS P is holding 33,942 shares at $510,619 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WTFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.24 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Wintrust Financial Corporation stands at +15.90. The total capital return value is set at 6.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.93. Equity return is now at value 11.40, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC), the company’s capital structure generated 63.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.88. Total debt to assets is 5.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 58.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.22.