Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Portland General Electric Company (POR)?

Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) went up by 0.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $53.84. The company’s stock price has collected -0.13% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/14/22 that Portland General Electric schedules earnings release and conference call for Thursday, February 17

Is It Worth Investing in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE :POR) Right Now?

Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.74 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for POR is at 0.46. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Portland General Electric Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $53.25, which is $0.02 above the current price. POR currently public float of 88.97M and currently shorts hold a 1.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of POR was 494.61K shares.

POR’s Market Performance

POR stocks went down by -0.13% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.70% and a quarterly performance of 10.10%, while its annual performance rate touched 22.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.71% for Portland General Electric Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.37% for POR stocks with a simple moving average of 7.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of POR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for POR stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for POR by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for POR in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $48 based on the research report published on May 25th of the previous year 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to POR, setting the target price at $49 in the report published on March 16th of the previous year.

POR Trading at 4.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought POR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.61%, as shares surge +1.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, POR fell by -0.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.51. In addition, Portland General Electric Company saw 0.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at POR starting from Bekkedahl Larry Neal, who sale 5,100 shares at the price of $51.87 back on Sep 03. After this action, Bekkedahl Larry Neal now owns 13,041 shares of Portland General Electric Company, valued at $264,544 using the latest closing price.

Kochavatr John Teeruk, the Vice President, CIO of Portland General Electric Company, sale 1,500 shares at $50.13 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that Kochavatr John Teeruk is holding 8,039 shares at $75,202 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for POR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.37 for the present operating margin

+37.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Portland General Electric Company stands at +7.45. The total capital return value is set at 6.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.81. Equity return is now at value 8.70, with 2.50 for asset returns.

Based on Portland General Electric Company (POR), the company’s capital structure generated 129.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.44. Total debt to assets is 36.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 116.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.88.