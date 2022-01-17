Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. (MDRR)?

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.40. The company’s stock price has collected -2.86% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/11/22 that Medalist Diversified REIT Announces Letter to Shareholders

Is It Worth Investing in Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. (NASDAQ :MDRR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.00, which is $1.98 above the current price. MDRR currently public float of 14.77M and currently shorts hold a 0.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MDRR was 1.38M shares.

MDRR’s Market Performance

MDRR stocks went down by -2.86% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.86% and a quarterly performance of -15.00%, while its annual performance rate touched -57.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.08% for Medalist Diversified REIT Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.30% for MDRR stocks with a simple moving average of -19.37% for the last 200 days.

MDRR Trading at -5.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDRR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.08%, as shares sank -6.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDRR fell by -2.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0513. In addition, Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. saw -15.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MDRR starting from Farmer Neil P, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.03 back on Dec 06. After this action, Farmer Neil P now owns 57,775 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT Inc., valued at $10,328 using the latest closing price.

Messier Thomas E, the See Remarks of Medalist Diversified REIT Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $1.04 during a trade that took place back on Dec 03, which means that Messier Thomas E is holding 137,002 shares at $10,395 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MDRR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22.16 for the present operating margin

+5.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. stands at -88.66. The total capital return value is set at -2.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.56. Equity return is now at value -41.90, with -8.60 for asset returns.

Based on Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. (MDRR), the company’s capital structure generated 514.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.73. Total debt to assets is 70.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 336.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.90. The receivables turnover for the company is 30.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.