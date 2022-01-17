Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for ITT Inc. (ITT)?

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) went down by -1.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $105.54. The company’s stock price has collected -1.01% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/30/21 that ITT’s Connector Business Introduces Veam MOVE-MOD(TM), Delivering True Modularity in Circular Interconnects

Is It Worth Investing in ITT Inc. (NYSE :ITT) Right Now?

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 45.07 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ITT is at 1.58. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for ITT Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $116.18, which is $15.9 above the current price. ITT currently public float of 85.20M and currently shorts hold a 1.44% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ITT was 312.20K shares.

ITT’s Market Performance

ITT stocks went down by -1.01% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.10% and a quarterly performance of 5.89%, while its annual performance rate touched 22.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.95% for ITT Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.20% for ITT stocks with a simple moving average of 4.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ITT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ITT stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ITT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ITT in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $130 based on the research report published on December 08th of the previous year 2021.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ITT reach a price target of $113. The rating they have provided for ITT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 15th, 2021.

Gordon Haskett gave a rating of “Hold” to ITT, setting the target price at $101 in the report published on May 13th of the previous year.

ITT Trading at -1.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ITT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.85%, as shares sank -1.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ITT fell by -1.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $100.67. In addition, ITT Inc. saw -2.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ITT starting from Gustafsson Mary Elizabeth, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $103.98 back on Nov 11. After this action, Gustafsson Mary Elizabeth now owns 50,117 shares of ITT Inc., valued at $259,950 using the latest closing price.

ASHFORD ORLANDO D, the Director of ITT Inc., sale 2,062 shares at $90.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that ASHFORD ORLANDO D is holding 14,542 shares at $185,580 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ITT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.26 for the present operating margin

+31.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for ITT Inc. stands at +2.76. The total capital return value is set at 15.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.13. Equity return is now at value 9.40, with 5.20 for asset returns.

Based on ITT Inc. (ITT), the company’s capital structure generated 9.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.07. Total debt to assets is 4.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.20.