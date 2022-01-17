Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Imperial Oil Limited (IMO)?

Imperial Oil Limited (AMEX:IMO) went up by 1.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.46. The company’s stock price has collected 5.46% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/14/22 that Imperial to hold 2021 Fourth Quarter Earnings Call

Is It Worth Investing in Imperial Oil Limited (AMEX :IMO) Right Now?

Imperial Oil Limited (AMEX:IMO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 52.70 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for IMO is at 2.13. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Imperial Oil Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

IMO currently public float of 184.59M and currently shorts hold a 2.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IMO was 428.45K shares.

IMO’s Market Performance

IMO stocks went up by 5.46% for the week, with a monthly jump of 22.27% and a quarterly performance of 17.18%, while its annual performance rate touched 93.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.02% for Imperial Oil Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.79% for IMO stocks with a simple moving average of 30.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMO stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for IMO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IMO in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $47 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2022.

IMO Trading at 15.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.30% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.86%, as shares surge +20.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMO rose by +5.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +61.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.65. In addition, Imperial Oil Limited saw 12.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IMO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.23 for the present operating margin

-7.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Imperial Oil Limited stands at -9.04. The total capital return value is set at -8.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.65. Equity return is now at value 2.40, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO), the company’s capital structure generated 25.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.06. Total debt to assets is 14.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.