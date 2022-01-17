Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Apollo Investment Corporation (AINV)?

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) went down by -1.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.10. The company’s stock price has collected 0.46% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ :AINV) Right Now?

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.48 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AINV is at 1.99.

AINV currently public float of 63.97M and currently shorts hold a 2.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AINV was 388.35K shares.

AINV’s Market Performance

AINV stocks went up by 0.46% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.54% and a quarterly performance of -0.73%, while its annual performance rate touched 10.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.11% for Apollo Investment Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.36% for AINV stocks with a simple moving average of -2.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AINV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AINV stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for AINV by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for AINV in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $13.75 based on the research report published on May 24th of the previous year 2021.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AINV reach a price target of $10.50. The rating they have provided for AINV stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 10th, 2020.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Sell” to AINV, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on May 22nd of the previous year.

AINV Trading at 1.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AINV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.49%, as shares surge +3.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AINV rose by +0.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.96. In addition, Apollo Investment Corporation saw 3.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AINV

Equity return is now at value 12.90, with 5.10 for asset returns.