Is Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) a Keeper?

Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) went down by -0.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $86.00. The company’s stock price has collected -0.80% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/06/22 that Terreno Realty Corporation Announces Quarterly Operating, Investment and Capital Markets Activity

Is It Worth Investing in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE :TRNO) Right Now?

Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 79.45 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TRNO is at 0.67. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Terreno Realty Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $84.70, which is $5.66 above the current price. TRNO currently public float of 69.13M and currently shorts hold a 2.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TRNO was 406.26K shares.

TRNO’s Market Performance

TRNO stocks went down by -0.80% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.40% and a quarterly performance of 13.51%, while its annual performance rate touched 38.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.03% for Terreno Realty Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.08% for TRNO stocks with a simple moving average of 12.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRNO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRNO stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for TRNO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TRNO in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $79 based on the research report published on January 11th of the current year 2022.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TRNO reach a price target of $65. The rating they have provided for TRNO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 14th, 2021.

Berenberg gave a rating of “Hold” to TRNO, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on May 27th of the previous year.

TRNO Trading at -1.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRNO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.97%, as shares sank -3.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRNO fell by -0.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $80.86. In addition, Terreno Realty Corporation saw -8.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TRNO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.57 for the present operating margin

+47.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Terreno Realty Corporation stands at +40.77. The total capital return value is set at 3.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.64. Equity return is now at value 4.10, with 3.00 for asset returns.

Based on Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO), the company’s capital structure generated 30.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.36. Total debt to assets is 22.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 30.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.