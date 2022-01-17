Is Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) a Keeper?

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) went up by 0.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $148.80. The company’s stock price has collected 0.32% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/10/22 that Apple, Microsoft, and 13 More Tech Stocks to Help Investors Forget the Fed

Is It Worth Investing in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ :PEGA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PEGA is at 1.14. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Pegasystems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $158.10, which is $56.92 above the current price. PEGA currently public float of 39.67M and currently shorts hold a 4.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PEGA was 309.24K shares.

PEGA’s Market Performance

PEGA stocks went up by 0.32% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.26% and a quarterly performance of -23.07%, while its annual performance rate touched -25.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.44% for Pegasystems Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.22% for PEGA stocks with a simple moving average of -20.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PEGA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PEGA stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for PEGA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PEGA in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $150 based on the research report published on June 11th of the previous year 2021.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to PEGA, setting the target price at $140 in the report published on August 26th of the previous year.

PEGA Trading at -11.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PEGA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.85%, as shares sank -4.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PEGA rose by +0.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $105.90. In addition, Pegasystems Inc. saw -10.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PEGA starting from STILLWELL KENNETH, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $111.73 back on Jan 03. After this action, STILLWELL KENNETH now owns 7,873 shares of Pegasystems Inc., valued at $111,730 using the latest closing price.

KOUNINIS EFSTATHIOS A, the VP of Finance & CAO of Pegasystems Inc., sale 500 shares at $106.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 17, which means that KOUNINIS EFSTATHIOS A is holding 1,971 shares at $53,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PEGA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.11 for the present operating margin

+69.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pegasystems Inc. stands at -6.03. The total capital return value is set at -16.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.17. Equity return is now at value -4.40, with -1.40 for asset returns.

Based on Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA), the company’s capital structure generated 109.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.36. Total debt to assets is 37.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 106.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.12.