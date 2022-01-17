Is Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) a Keeper?

Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) went down by -6.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $65.99. The company’s stock price has collected -12.09% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/13/22 that Aspen Announces CFO Retirement Plan and Strategic Leadership Appointments

Is It Worth Investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE :ASPN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ASPN is at 1.59. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Aspen Aerogels Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $64.11, which is $23.58 above the current price. ASPN currently public float of 31.66M and currently shorts hold a 2.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ASPN was 246.79K shares.

ASPN’s Market Performance

ASPN stocks went down by -12.09% for the week, with a monthly drop of -29.29% and a quarterly performance of -22.75%, while its annual performance rate touched 88.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.20% for Aspen Aerogels Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -19.93% for ASPN stocks with a simple moving average of 0.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASPN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASPN stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for ASPN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ASPN in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $70 based on the research report published on December 10th of the previous year 2021.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ASPN reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for ASPN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 14th, 2021.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to ASPN, setting the target price at $58 in the report published on September 10th of the previous year.

ASPN Trading at -28.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASPN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.86%, as shares sank -20.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASPN fell by -12.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +83.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.26. In addition, Aspen Aerogels Inc. saw -23.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASPN starting from Conte Kelley, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $56.02 back on Nov 30. After this action, Conte Kelley now owns 62,097 shares of Aspen Aerogels Inc., valued at $1,120,326 using the latest closing price.

Whitaker Corby C, the SVP, Sales and Marketing of Aspen Aerogels Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $58.37 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that Whitaker Corby C is holding 110,180 shares at $583,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASPN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.51 for the present operating margin

+14.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aspen Aerogels Inc. stands at -21.75. The total capital return value is set at -30.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -31.89. Equity return is now at value -25.40, with -18.70 for asset returns.

Based on Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN), the company’s capital structure generated 12.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.91. Total debt to assets is 8.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.18 and the total asset turnover is 1.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.38.