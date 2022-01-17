Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA)

Papa John’s International Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) went down by -1.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $140.68. The company’s stock price has collected -7.46% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/11/22 that Papa Johns Promotes Anne Fischer to Chief Marketing and Digital Officer

Is It Worth Investing in Papa John’s International Inc. (NASDAQ :PZZA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PZZA is at 0.98. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Papa John’s International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $149.94, which is $27.79 above the current price. PZZA currently public float of 36.00M and currently shorts hold a 4.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PZZA was 376.22K shares.

PZZA’s Market Performance

PZZA stocks went down by -7.46% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.21% and a quarterly performance of -3.46%, while its annual performance rate touched 24.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.20% for Papa John’s International Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.59% for PZZA stocks with a simple moving average of 1.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PZZA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PZZA stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for PZZA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PZZA in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $145 based on the research report published on November 12th of the previous year 2021.

Northcoast, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PZZA reach a price target of $136. The rating they have provided for PZZA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 05th, 2021.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to PZZA, setting the target price at $136 in the report published on November 05th of the previous year.

PZZA Trading at -8.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PZZA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.63%, as shares sank -8.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PZZA fell by -7.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $128.71. In addition, Papa John’s International Inc. saw -11.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PZZA starting from KIRTLEY OLIVIA F, who sale 3,850 shares at the price of $128.26 back on Nov 29. After this action, KIRTLEY OLIVIA F now owns 86,372 shares of Papa John’s International Inc., valued at $493,798 using the latest closing price.

Lynch Robert, the President and CEO of Papa John’s International Inc., sale 12,500 shares at $133.47 during a trade that took place back on Nov 24, which means that Lynch Robert is holding 89,947 shares at $1,668,387 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PZZA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.98 for the present operating margin

+16.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Papa John’s International Inc. stands at +3.08. The total capital return value is set at 18.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.36. Equity return is now at value -4.70, with 1.10 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.55 and the total asset turnover is 2.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.06.